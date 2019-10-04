Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL)’s share price dropped 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.10, approximately 1,788,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 345,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.0019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares stock. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GASL)

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

