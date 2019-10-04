Digix Gold Token Price Tops $46.58 on Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for about $46.58 or 0.00566716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $50,096.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00192022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.46 or 0.01016822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00024285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00091025 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 112,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

