DigitalNote Reaches Market Cap of $3.63 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and $10,334.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00702104 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002496 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000691 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.