Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.42. 38,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $104,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.55 per share, with a total value of $399,972.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,690 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.