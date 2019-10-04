Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Shares Up 8.8%

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) shares shot up 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.27, 446,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 184,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Separately, B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 18.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI)

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

