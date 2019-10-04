Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DGE. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,650 ($47.69) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,315 ($43.32) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,443 ($44.99).

Shares of Diageo stock traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,288.50 ($42.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,373.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,305.44. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a one year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.48).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 42.47 ($0.55) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $26.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,285 ($42.92) per share, with a total value of £985,500 ($1,287,730.30). Also, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 22,703 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,509 ($45.85), for a total value of £796,648.27 ($1,040,962.07). Insiders have purchased 30,250 shares of company stock worth $99,401,584 over the last 90 days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

