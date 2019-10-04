Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DGE. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Independent Research set a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,860 ($37.37) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,443 ($44.99).

LON DGE traded up GBX 19.50 ($0.25) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,298.50 ($43.10). 1,291,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,373.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,305.44.

In related news, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 22,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,509 ($45.85), for a total value of £796,648.27 ($1,040,962.07). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,407 ($44.52) per share, for a total transaction of £8,279.01 ($10,817.99). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,250 shares of company stock worth $99,401,584.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

