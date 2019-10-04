Devery Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Devery has traded up 57.8% against the dollar. One Devery token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. Devery has a total market cap of $89,535.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Devery Profile

Devery was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,999,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,912 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Devery’s official website is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

