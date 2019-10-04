Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Shares Sold by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. decreased its stake in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,665 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 73,340 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Denbury Resources were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,177,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $84,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,846 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,833,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 130,044 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 1,307.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,167,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 120.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,065,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 36.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,641,442 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

DNR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 266,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,708,442. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 3.37.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $343.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Denbury Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Denbury Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

