Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

DNLI has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Denali Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.48. 304,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,454. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 2.15.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $355,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 8,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $154,887.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,715.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,581 shares of company stock valued at $939,337. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,407,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,003 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $15,349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,154,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,999,000 after buying an additional 604,766 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 996,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after buying an additional 175,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,632,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

