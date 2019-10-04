Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) dropped 11.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65, approximately 500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF)

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

