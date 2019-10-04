Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $176.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $161.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $197.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.26.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.67. The company had a trading volume of 500,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,934. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.89. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $171.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

