Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $164.22. 713,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $171.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.26.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

