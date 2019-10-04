Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCPH. Guggenheim raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Swann reissued a positive rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 17,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,079. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder New Leaf Venture Management Ii sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $12,747,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $917,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,107 shares of company stock worth $21,748,018 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after buying an additional 311,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 675,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 305,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 54,801 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,606,000. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

