Data Transaction Token Market Cap Reaches $3.64 Million (XD)

Data Transaction Token (CURRENCY:XD) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Data Transaction Token has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Data Transaction Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, IDAX and Bitinka. Data Transaction Token has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $34,127.00 worth of Data Transaction Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Data Transaction Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00190364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.87 or 0.01013736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00023485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089809 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Data Transaction Token Profile

Data Transaction Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,973,985 tokens. Data Transaction Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Data Transaction Token’s official website is www.scroll.network

Buying and Selling Data Transaction Token

Data Transaction Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Data Transaction Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Data Transaction Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Data Transaction Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Data Transaction Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Data Transaction Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.