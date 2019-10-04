Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

DANOY has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Danone in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Danone alerts:

DANOY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.15. 375,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Danone has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Read More: Market Timing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.