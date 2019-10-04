Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.42. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $690.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 575.21% and a negative net margin of 308.73%. The business had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $75,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,160,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $292,455. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

