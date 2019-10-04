Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.94% from the company’s previous close.

CYTK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on Cytokinetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.77. 26,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,803. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35. The company has a market cap of $671.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 575.21% and a negative net margin of 308.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $75,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $275,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 109.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 404.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Cytokinetics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

