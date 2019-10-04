CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVSI. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of CV Sciences in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CV Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.69.

OTCMKTS:CVSI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. 1,082,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,927. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CV Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $225.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that CV Sciences will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

