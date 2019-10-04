CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,212,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,968,128,000 after buying an additional 272,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,117 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 6.8% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,698,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,709,000 after purchasing an additional 685,637 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1,402.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,509,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $735,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CSX by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,324,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.75. 1,291,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.46. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $58.47 and a 52-week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens lowered shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.02.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

