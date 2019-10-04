CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CSWI stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.28. The stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,481. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 15,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CSW Industrials by 1,854.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

