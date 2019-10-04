Crypto.com (MCO) Hits One Day Volume of $4.33 Million

Crypto.com (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Crypto.com has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Crypto.com token can now be purchased for approximately $3.20 or 0.00031861 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Bithumb, Cobinhood and Bittrex. Crypto.com has a total market cap of $50.57 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Crypto.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Profile

Crypto.com launched on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. Crypto.com’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto . The official message board for Crypto.com is medium.com/@Crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com is /r/Crypto_com . The official website for Crypto.com is crypto.com

Buying and Selling Crypto.com

Crypto.com can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BigONE, Liqui, Livecoin, Huobi, Bittrex, HitBTC, Binance, YoBit, Coinrail, Bithumb, Coinnest, LATOKEN, ABCC, Upbit, EXX, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, DDEX, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

