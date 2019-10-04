CrowdWiz Achieves Market Cap of $35,280.00 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $35,280.00 and approximately $193.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007540 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000365 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000540 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,344,283 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.