Croda International (LON:CRDA) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,275 ($68.93) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,800 ($62.72) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price (down from GBX 4,800 ($62.72)) on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,850 ($76.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,943.18 ($64.59).

Shares of Croda International stock traded up GBX 86 ($1.12) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,748 ($62.04). 358,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,743.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,944.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 4,499.12 ($58.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,460 ($71.34).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a GBX 39.50 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy purchased 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,668 ($61.00) per share, with a total value of £19,885.68 ($25,984.16). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 435 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,438.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

