CROAT (CROAT) Achieves Market Cap of $75,154.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $75,154.00 and $227.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 70,602,163 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

