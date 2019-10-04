Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a gene-editing company. It focused on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRSP. Barclays boosted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $38.79. The company had a trading volume of 476,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,791. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,136.56% and a negative return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, insider Lawrence Otto Klein sold 20,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,581.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 848,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,400,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,871,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,364 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,724,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after buying an additional 701,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after buying an additional 121,176 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after buying an additional 116,540 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,165,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

