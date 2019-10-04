Credits (CS) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0864 or 0.00001051 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, CoinBene, WazirX and Mercatox. Credits has a total market cap of $14.49 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Credits has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037066 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002227 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,802,824 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, CoinBene, IDEX, LBank, WazirX, COSS, Mercatox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

