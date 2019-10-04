Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €27.72 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €27.72 ($32.23) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.36 ($29.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.50 ($40.12).

FRA DPW traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €28.88 ($33.58). 3,079,597 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.05). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.16.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

