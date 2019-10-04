Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) Insider Buys A$83,676.24 in Stock

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) insider John Nesbitt purchased 2,792 shares of Credit Corp Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$29.97 ($21.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$83,676.24 ($59,344.85).

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$27.59 and its 200 day moving average is A$25.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. Credit Corp Group Limited has a 52-week low of A$17.71 ($12.56) and a 52-week high of A$30.42 ($21.57).

Credit Corp Group Company Profile

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing (Australia), Debt Ledger Purchasing (United States), and Consumer Lending. The company offers debt sale, contingency/agency collection, hardship and insolvency management, and local government debt recovery services, as well as various loan products.

