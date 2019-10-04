Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crawford United from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS:CRAWA remained flat at $$19.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Crawford United has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

