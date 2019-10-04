CPChain (CPC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.53 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $427,850.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00853373 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001320 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000137 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

