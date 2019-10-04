Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.54. 1,003,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,605. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $307.34. The firm has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 51.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 10,359 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 57.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,761,000 after buying an additional 36,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

