Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 29.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Corelogic by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 186,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Corelogic by 68.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Corelogic by 102.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 659,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,579,000 after purchasing an additional 333,380 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corelogic by 4.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corelogic by 203.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLGX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on shares of Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point set a $44.00 price target on shares of Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In related news, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $187,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,203.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $723,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,800 shares of company stock worth $1,610,448. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Corelogic stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $45.85. 9,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,845. Corelogic Inc has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $459.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.22 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corelogic Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

