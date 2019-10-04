Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) PT Lowered to $34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered Core-Mark from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Core-Mark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.60. 14,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,176. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Core-Mark by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Core-Mark by 2.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Core-Mark by 6.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

