Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Copart by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,865,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,528 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 8,848.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,104,000 after buying an additional 1,443,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,771,000 after buying an additional 1,114,752 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,226,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,846,000 after buying an additional 1,059,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,566,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $3,172,711.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,818.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.51. 24,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $83.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Copart had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.