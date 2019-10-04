Contrasting Snap (NYSE:SNAP) & Internet Initiative Japan (NYSE:IIJIY)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Snap has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Snap and Internet Initiative Japan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 2 18 14 0 2.35 Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Snap currently has a consensus price target of $16.34, indicating a potential upside of 10.43%. Given Snap’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Snap is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.9% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Internet Initiative Japan pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Snap does not pay a dividend. Internet Initiative Japan pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Snap and Internet Initiative Japan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $1.18 billion 17.29 -$1.26 billion ($0.97) -15.26 Internet Initiative Japan $1.74 billion 0.59 $24.44 million $0.35 32.49

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Internet Initiative Japan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and Internet Initiative Japan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -77.54% -46.46% -37.58% Internet Initiative Japan 2.06% 8.92% 3.91%

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan beats Snap on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests. In addition, the company offers Snap Map, which brings to a live map of individual location, showing nearby friends, popular stories, and a heatmap of recent snaps posted; Memories that allows users to choose to save the Snaps they create in a searchable personal collection, and users to create Snaps and stories from their saved Snaps and camera roll; and Spectacles, a hardware product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services. Its Internet connectivity services for consumers consist of various service, including ADSL, fiber optic, WiMAX, 3G, and LTE wireless data communication services under the IIJmio and hi-ho brand names. The company also offers WAN services, a closed network service primarily using dedicated lines, as well as wide-area Ethernet services and IP-VPN services to corporate customers; outsourcing services that comprise security-related, network-related, server-related, data center-related, and IIJ GIO/Hosting package services for non-customizable hosting package cloud computing services; and customer support and help desk solutions, and IP phone services. In addition, it provides systems integration services, which include consulting, project planning, systems design, and development of network systems, which focus on Internet business systems, and Intranet and Extranet corporate information systems; and systems operation and maintenance services. Further, the company sells routers, iPads, and other equipment, as well as software; and provides automated teller machine (ATM) services. As of June 29, 2018, it operated 29 primary points of presence (POP) for dedicated access and 1 universal POP for nationwide dial-up access; 27 Internet data centers; and 1,096 ATMs. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

