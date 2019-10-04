Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shares traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.77, 2,103,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,055% from the average session volume of 182,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised Contango Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.40 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Contango Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million.

In other news, Director John C. Goff acquired 2,210,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $2,099,998.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,280,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,176.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,204,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,329,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the period.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

