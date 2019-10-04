Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)’s stock price fell 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.36 and last traded at $14.57, 530,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 292,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $27.00 target price on shares of Consol Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Consol Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $426.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.38. Consol Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $350.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Consol Energy Inc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 56.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 759,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,219,000 after acquiring an additional 274,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 45.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 189,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 142,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 96.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 107,475 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 32.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 102,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.