ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens raised ConnectOne Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.67. 91,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,018. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $23.88.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.88 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.47 per share, with a total value of $214,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank W. Baier bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,837.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,519 shares of company stock worth $327,766 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 636,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 226,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 39,219 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,043,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $424,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

