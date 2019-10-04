Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.25). Conifer reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 12.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala purchased 93,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $349,623.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc purchased 193,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $724,758.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,770,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,372.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Conifer stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.65. 10,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. Conifer has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

