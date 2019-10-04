Concert Pharmaceuticals’ (CNCE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated their buy rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) in a research note released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00.

CNCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.63.

CNCE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 247,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $139.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.91. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 7,303.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Barton Hutt sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $36,487.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,098.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $839,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,523,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

