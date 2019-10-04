Comparing Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) & IntelGenx Technologies (NASDAQ:IGXT)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) and IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Adamas Pharmaceuticals and IntelGenx Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamas Pharmaceuticals $34.05 million 3.37 -$131.00 million ($4.87) -0.85 IntelGenx Technologies $1.82 million 34.43 -$10.11 million ($0.14) -4.79

IntelGenx Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adamas Pharmaceuticals. IntelGenx Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adamas Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adamas Pharmaceuticals and IntelGenx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamas Pharmaceuticals -241.41% -149.97% -50.94% IntelGenx Technologies -541.77% -179.90% -65.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of IntelGenx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of IntelGenx Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IntelGenx Technologies has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and IntelGenx Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamas Pharmaceuticals 2 3 5 0 2.30 IntelGenx Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $18.44, suggesting a potential upside of 346.60%. IntelGenx Technologies has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 86.57%. Given Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Adamas Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than IntelGenx Technologies.

Summary

Adamas Pharmaceuticals beats IntelGenx Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. It is also developing ADS-5102 that is in Phase III clinical study to treat walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis and other indications; and ADS-4101, which has completed two Phase I studies for treating partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. In addition, the company offers Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe dementia of an Alzheimer's type. The company was formerly known as NeuroMolecular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2007. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing INT0037/2013, INT0039/2013, INT0040/2014, INT0045/2018, INT0046/2018. The company has co-development and commercialization agreements with RedHill Biopharma Ltd., Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc., and Endo Ventures Ltd.; licensing, development, and supply agreement with Tilray, Inc., Gensco Pharma, and Chemo Group; and development agreement with Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.