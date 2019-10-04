Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT Lowered to $55.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a weight rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.57.

CBSH traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.00. 230,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $58.99. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $67.94.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.94 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $195,072.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $127,631.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

