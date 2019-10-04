Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT Set at $43.00 by Mizuho

Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) in a report published on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Coherus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut Coherus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

Coherus Biosciences stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,531,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,470. Coherus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.95.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $137,163.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,981.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,717 shares of company stock worth $420,546. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $3,449,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 217,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $25,695,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 12,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.