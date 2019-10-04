Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP) shot up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02, 300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37.

Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 59,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, formerly Biozone Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in developing medicines for use in the treatment of human viral diseases. The Company develops technologies and approaches to create antiviral drug candidates. The Company is developing antiviral therapeutics that inhibit the replication function of a virus, including the ribonucleic acid (RNA)-dependent RNA polymerase enzyme, the helicase enzyme and the NS5A protein of hepatitis C virus (HCV), and the polymerase enzymes of influenza virus and norovirus.

