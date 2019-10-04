CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 513,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,186 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $99,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CME Group from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.43.

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.75. 188,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $161.05 and a 52-week high of $224.91. The firm has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.20.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $402,736.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,613.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $1,606,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,626 shares of company stock worth $12,255,934. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

