CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,584 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CME Group were worth $27,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.43.

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.72. The company had a trading volume of 230,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,557. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $224.91. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.20.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $7,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,823,258.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $1,606,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,626 shares of company stock worth $12,255,934 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.