Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $168.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $172.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered Clorox from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.25.

Shares of CLX traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.38. 1,224,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Clorox has a twelve month low of $141.53 and a twelve month high of $167.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $520,321.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,796.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $526,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,443 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Clorox by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

