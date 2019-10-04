CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Receives $6.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.90.

CCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH alerts:

CCO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,602,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,565. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.78. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $698.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $912,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 241,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,395.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher William Eccleshare sold 81,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $206,893.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,361.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 435,000 shares of company stock valued at $996,200 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the second quarter worth about $492,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 437.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,594,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 19,175.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,440,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,880,000 after acquiring an additional 15,360,515 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the second quarter worth about $37,760,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 4,499.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,098,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,504,000 after buying an additional 6,944,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.