CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CKHUY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. 103,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,585. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.08. CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63.

